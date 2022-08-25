Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'

Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.

On Sunday Cockrill sent a letter to Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault demanding answers to trespassing accusations over pictures showing federal employees taking water samples from dugouts on private land.

One day before, the government of Saskatchewan amended its Trespassing Act, changing the definition of a person to include the Crown, in the right of Canada.

Guilbeault responded on Wednesday - to what he called heated and misinformed rhetoric. He said that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) were looking into the matter.

“This is about trust between producers in this province and our federal government,” said Cockrill at a highway ribbon-cutting ceremony near Martensville on Thursday.

“We've seen policies over the last number of years that have eroded that trust.”

Federal legislation permits federal employees to inspect water and land, but Cockrill said people in Saskatchewan expect the courtesy of notifying the landowner first.

“I think in Saskatchewan we understand that however you're accessing private property, whether it's for business purposes, or research purposes or even taking a sled across the land in the winter, it's incumbent on you, who is accessing that private property to find out who the owner is.”

The minister responsible for the province's water security agency said advance communication could have prevented the surprise.

“We’re willing to collaborate with the federal government, where it's in the interest of Saskatchewan,” Cockrill said.

“Our producer groups by and large are willing to collaborate with the federal government, so again this whole situation could have been avoided by some advance communication from the federal government.”

Cockrill said the two governments will continue to discuss ways to avoid similar situations in the future.