Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competition

The Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.

15 teams from across the province competed in seven simulations to show off their emergency response skills.

"We've got practical skills, surface problems, first aid and then we've got two large mine problems," said competition marshal James Ferstl.

Throughout the day, the teams of six to eight people put out fires and were put to the test when faced with mock situations that could happen in real life.

Families also flew in from all over the province to cheer on their favourite team members, and an opportunity to see them at work.

"The kids understand that mom and dad are being trained at work to do mine work and they don't necessarily understand what that means," he said.

For Kaylee Hayko, it's her first time competing with the Esterhazy K3, a potash mining team with Mosaic.

"We're competing today but in a real situation we could be there for each other and it's super cool to meet the other teams," Hayko said.

Hayko says she's also excited to meet the other women that are part of the other mining rescue teams at the competition.

"I've gotten to know so much and honestly, learning these skills is super helpful in real life, not only just for competition."

The winning teams will be honoured with medals during a dinner at TCU Place Saturday night.