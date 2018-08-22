Saskatchewan is considering sending more fire crews to British Columbia to help battle the wildfires.

“We’re currently sussing whether we have some more overhead staff,” said Steve Roberts, executive director of the Ministry of Environment’s wildfire management branch.

“We might be shipping them out at the end of the week, back to British Columbia.”

On Tuesday afternoon 31 Sask. firefighters returned home, landing in Prince Albert.

“The smoke conditions were something that I’ve never seen in 30 years of firefighting,” said Owen Price, an agency representative for Sask. crews..

Firefighters from Saskatchewan are working across B.C, though most are stationed near Fraser Lake to battle the province’s largest fire.

Price said when his crew arrived, the fire was 6,000 hectares. Flames grew to cover 80,000 hectares when they left.

Thirty-eight Sask. firefighters are still in B.C., where more than 500 wildfires continue to burn.