Sask. man seriously injured in Bell’s Point shooting

Three people were arrested and a Sask. man was ‘seriously’ injured in a shooting in La Ronge on Sunday, RCMP said.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, La Ronge RCMP responded to a report about an injured man in Bell’s Point, located just south of La Ronge.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

“Investigation determined that three individuals, dressed in all black, approached the victim as he was sitting in a vehicle. A firearm was discharged, injuring the victim. The three individuals then fled on foot,” RCMP said.

On Monday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Bell’s Point where the three individuals were arrested.

RCMP said the investigation continues and anyone with information should contact RCMP.