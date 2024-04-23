Sask. man seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in collision

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a crash on Saturday that left three people injured.

At around 6:30 p.m., Rosthern RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver of a black truck in a yard near Highway 312, east of Waldheim.

When officers located the truck, the driver fled down the highway at high speed, according to an RCMP news release.

“The officer notified other officers of the truck’s direction of travel,” RCMP said.

About 30 minutes later, police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Highways 312 and 11 involving the black truck and a grey truck.

RCMP said the driver and a passenger of the grey truck were taken to hospital with injuries.

The lone driver of the black truck, a 36-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.