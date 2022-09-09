Sask. man says he'll put $100,000 lotto windfall towards bills

At first, a St. Brieux, Sask. man was unsure of how much his winning lotto ticket was actually worth.

After checking his Lotto Max ticket at a local store, Kent Carfantan thought he had won $10,000.

"A guy was sitting there having breakfast and I told him I just won $10,000" he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

He scanned his ticket again and realized he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 2 draw, courtesy of the Extra he added to his ticket.

Stunned by the win, he said he simply walked out of the store in silence.

"I feel pretty happy and a little bit of shock," Carfantan said.

Carfantan said he plans to put his windfall towards bills.

He purchased the winning ticket at Country Crossroads in Wakaw.

Carfantan won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number — 6030644.