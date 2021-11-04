Sask. man’s Emmy win for his writing in a Disney film a 'genuine shock'

Saskatoon -

A Saskatchewan man has taken home an Emmy Award for his writing on the Disney film “Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against The Universe.”

Bob Bowen who is from Rosetown, Sask. says the nomination for the movie itself was a surprise and winning the award back in July was “not something that was expected.”

“Certainly winning was a genuine shock,” Bowen told CTV News.

Bowen says he worked on the film for three years and was happy to see it being received well from fans and new audiences.

Bowen says he has fond memories growing up in Saskatchewan.

He always wanted to draw for a living but never knew how to turn it into a career in the 80s.

His second pathway was education and attended University of Saskatchewan with a goal to become a teacher. During this time he also worked for SaskPower as a lineman for three years, following in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather.

Bowen says he used to practice his drawing skills on napkins while working at SaskPower and it was then that he discovered his true passion.

“I wanted to pursue art, I wanted to go after it and I had to figure out a way to make this a career and it was because of drawing at lunch and doing that stuff at SaskPower that I finally decided to go to art school at 25 in New Jersey,” Bowen said.

He later went on to work on other iconic cartoons such as Family Guy, American Dad and Futurama. He now works as an executive producer with Disney Television Animation.

“If I was 18 and a time machine opened up and me from now walked out and explained where I was and what I was doing, I wouldn’t even believe it myself. It was just very far flung from anything I’ve pictured.”