Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza

Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief.

After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.

“My kids are not believing that they made it. They are asking their mom if they are really in Egypt. They are in shock,” said Algherbawi.

Algherbawi and his family returned to Gaza in July to visit family they had not seen for many years. This was the first time they had been to Gaza since becoming Canadian citizens.

Algherbawi returned to Canada for work in August and his wife and their children aged four, nine, 11, and 13, stayed behind.

“It is now 40 days since the war happened and it is really the hardest time in my life,” said Algherbawi.

He says he’s concerned for the mental health of his children after everything they’ve been through.

“There is no food, no water, no electricity. There is no life. You have to imagine, there is no life,” said Algherhbawi.

Algherbawi said although he is relieved his wife and children are safe, he is worried about his family still in Gaza.

He’ll be reunited with his wife and children in Saskatoon on November 22nd.