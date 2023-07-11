Sask. man recounts battle for control after carjacker forced his way into vehicle

A Prince Albert man is facing charges after allegedly trying to carjack a vehicle from a Warman man last week.

The victim, who did not want his name published, told CTV News he and his parents had been out for the day and had just returned to the city.

“When we came back into Warman I noticed that there were cop cars at the entrances to Warman and I thought they were just doing a speed trap,” he said.

The family had stopped across from city hall to window browse at a local business when the incident began.

“This guy tore open our passenger door,” he said. “The auto locks hadn't started because we hadn't gotten driving very far yet I guess. And he was screaming ‘Please sir, I'm dying.’”

He said the man had a gash above his eyebrow.

“He jumped in the car across my mother and she hollered in pain, he landed on her leg, and then he starts grabbing for the steering wheel.”

He said he started fighting back.

“I know they tell you you're supposed to just let the thief have what he wants to avoid getting hurt, but we couldn't get out of the car fast enough for this guy,” he said, adding his parents are in their 80s with limited mobility.

"He started hitting me and I started trying to strangle him. He put his foot on the gas pedal and I had my foot on the brake," he said. “He was trying to get us to drive out into traffic.”

He said the vehicle nearly hit the city hall building as the two struggled for control.

“He kept hitting me and I kept trying to get him off the steering wheel, and I'm leaning on the horn.”

He said a road construction worker came over to see what was going on.

“When he saw what was going on, he called for the police. They were around the corner with that rollover accident attending to the scene there. So it didn't take them too long to get there. But yeah, it was a pretty frantic few minutes.”

He said they didn’t have any serious injuries.

“Just some bruises.”

Saskatchewan RCMP confirm the incident happened on July 6 just after 4 p.m.

“At approximately 4:20 p.m. officers received multiple reports of a vehicle driving dangerously between Martensville and Warman. Shortly after, officers received and responded to a separate report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Street and 4th Avenue in Warman,” an RCMP news release said.

Police said one of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Prince Albert.

“Further investigation determined the adult male driver of the truck also assaulted the driver of another vehicle in an attempt to gain access to it. Officers intervened and the suspect was arrested without incident.”

The suspect, Theron Owens, 29, is facing several charges including drug possession, trafficking charges, two counts of assault, robbery and weapon possession.

The man said they were all still shaken up by the event.

“It's got us much more aware. We're looking more closely at everything everywhere we go and keeping the car doors locked.”

He advises others to be cautious when they are travelling.

“It's hard to be prepared for everything. But definitely keep your car doors locked. And I think avoid those push button ignition so that if you have to you can pull your key and get out.”

He said it hasn’t made him feel any more unsafe in Warman, but just more aware.

“We are just 20 minutes away from a larger city. So something happens there can spill over here pretty quickly.”