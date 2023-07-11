Sask. man recounts battle for control after carjacker forced his way into vehicle
A Prince Albert man is facing charges after allegedly trying to carjack a vehicle from a Warman man last week.
The victim, who did not want his name published, told CTV News he and his parents had been out for the day and had just returned to the city.
“When we came back into Warman I noticed that there were cop cars at the entrances to Warman and I thought they were just doing a speed trap,” he said.
The family had stopped across from city hall to window browse at a local business when the incident began.
“This guy tore open our passenger door,” he said. “The auto locks hadn't started because we hadn't gotten driving very far yet I guess. And he was screaming ‘Please sir, I'm dying.’”
He said the man had a gash above his eyebrow.
“He jumped in the car across my mother and she hollered in pain, he landed on her leg, and then he starts grabbing for the steering wheel.”
He said he started fighting back.
“I know they tell you you're supposed to just let the thief have what he wants to avoid getting hurt, but we couldn't get out of the car fast enough for this guy,” he said, adding his parents are in their 80s with limited mobility.
"He started hitting me and I started trying to strangle him. He put his foot on the gas pedal and I had my foot on the brake," he said. “He was trying to get us to drive out into traffic.”
He said the vehicle nearly hit the city hall building as the two struggled for control.
“He kept hitting me and I kept trying to get him off the steering wheel, and I'm leaning on the horn.”
He said a road construction worker came over to see what was going on.
“When he saw what was going on, he called for the police. They were around the corner with that rollover accident attending to the scene there. So it didn't take them too long to get there. But yeah, it was a pretty frantic few minutes.”
He said they didn’t have any serious injuries.
“Just some bruises.”
Saskatchewan RCMP confirm the incident happened on July 6 just after 4 p.m.
“At approximately 4:20 p.m. officers received multiple reports of a vehicle driving dangerously between Martensville and Warman. Shortly after, officers received and responded to a separate report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Street and 4th Avenue in Warman,” an RCMP news release said.
Police said one of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Prince Albert.
“Further investigation determined the adult male driver of the truck also assaulted the driver of another vehicle in an attempt to gain access to it. Officers intervened and the suspect was arrested without incident.”
The suspect, Theron Owens, 29, is facing several charges including drug possession, trafficking charges, two counts of assault, robbery and weapon possession.
The man said they were all still shaken up by the event.
“It's got us much more aware. We're looking more closely at everything everywhere we go and keeping the car doors locked.”
He advises others to be cautious when they are travelling.
“It's hard to be prepared for everything. But definitely keep your car doors locked. And I think avoid those push button ignition so that if you have to you can pull your key and get out.”
He said it hasn’t made him feel any more unsafe in Warman, but just more aware.
“We are just 20 minutes away from a larger city. So something happens there can spill over here pretty quickly.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Birth of the modern: Canadian site nominated as 'Golden Spike' to mark Anthropocene
A team of geologists has concluded, after studying sites around the globe, that a tiny, deep lake in southern Ontario should mark the birth of the modern world.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
The leaders of NATO member countries have pledged to boost spending on national defence, even though Canada and other countries have for years failed to meet the alliance's previous target.
Regina
-
B.C port strike causes Sask. mine to cut production
A port strike in British Columbia is affecting the world's largest potash producer and Saskatchewan is feeling the impact.
-
$150,000 in damages reported after Moose Jaw house fire
A fire in Moose Jaw saw police and firefighters respond to a home that was engulfed in flames.
-
Regina city council to discuss revisions to alcohol consumption bylaw, removal of heritage building
Alcohol consumption in parks and the potential demolition of a 99-year-old heritage building are on the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting in Regina.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Two discharged from hospital after bus crash in Manitoba; seven in hospital
Two people injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway in June have been discharged from hospital.
Calgary
-
Premier asks transportation minister to build rail services from airports to downtown Edmonton, Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sent a mandate letter to her minister of transportation on Tuesday. In it, Smith asked Devin Dreeshen to finalize the investment of $300 million in projects such as road and bridge construction, LRT connections and the new Calgary arena.
-
'Guns and gangs': Alberta First Nation gets federal cash for gang suppression
A southern Alberta First Nation is to receive funding to help deal with a sharp increase in crime and develop anti-gang programming.
-
Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
Edmonton
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Premier asks transportation minister to build rail services from airports to downtown Edmonton, Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sent a mandate letter to her minister of transportation on Tuesday. In it, Smith asked Devin Dreeshen to finalize the investment of $300 million in projects such as road and bridge construction, LRT connections and the new Calgary arena.
-
Pride mural in Edson vandalized 2 days after it went up: police
A Pride mural recently painted by a gay-straight alliance west of Edmonton was vandalized within days, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
'A joy to be around': 6-year-old girl fatally struck by SUV in Toronto identified by loved ones
Six-year-old Charlotte Drozd was a joyful child with an affinity for puzzles and art, according to her loved ones.
-
'I'll get you through this': Air Canada flight attendant comforts passenger having panic attack
An Air Canada flight attendant is being praised for spending hours comforting a passenger who was having a panic attack on a flight to Europe.
Ottawa
-
Health unit recommends Casselman, Ont. parents not use tap water for infant formula
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending parents of infants under four months in Casselman, Ont. not use the municipal drinking water to mix baby formula.
-
The Highway 7 bump is back
The famous bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place has made a comeback, leaving drivers worried it might get bigger.
-
OPP warn of recent biker gang violence after events in Cornwall, Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers in its biker enforcement unit are aiding two investigations into motorcycle gang violence in eastern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
$204M budgeted for battling B.C. wildfires almost used up
Less than a month into summer, the B.C. government has already burned through most of the $204 million budgeted for battling wildfires this year.
-
Surrey mayor says final decision on policing in the city could come by the end of next week
Surrey city staff have released their first public report on progress made in meeting binding conditions from the province to keep the RCMP.
-
Corporate ethics czar launches forced-labour probes into Nike, Dynasty Gold in China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced investigations into a gold-mining corporation and the Canadian branch of Nike for possible forced labour by China's Uyghur minority in their supply chains.
Montreal
-
Police raid Montreal magic mushroom dispensary on day of opening, arrest 4 people
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, Montreal police say they have made four arrests at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Laurentian Bank announces it is putting itself up for sale
Laurentian Bank is putting itself up for sale. It is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
-
Montreal police arrest man accused of mischief on Muslim community centre, several businesses
Montreal police say a 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of mischief incidents targeting several businesses in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, as well as the Muslim Community Centre of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar sightings in Saanich prompt warning from police
Police in Saanich are warning the public to be cautious near PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) after recent cougar sightings in the area.
-
B.C. police warn about 3D-printed guns that look like 'harmless toys'
Police in British Columbia are raising concerns about the rise of 3D-printed guns and other privately made firearms, saying the risks posed by the weapons that often resemble "harmless toys" may not be understood by parents or teachers.
-
Victoria Clipper could see service disruptions this summer, union warns
Workers who operate the Clipper passenger ferry between Victoria and Seattle say the slow pace of contract bargaining with their employer could mean disruptions to the ferry service before the end of summer.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Nova Scotia government says judge dismissed from inquiry had rejected offer for help
The Nova Scotia government says a judge dismissed from leading a high-profile inquiry had rejected an offer for help, even though he had asked for four extensions to allow him to complete his final report.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Sudbury hearing examines mental health of man guilty of fatal arson
After hearing heart-breaking statements Monday from the families of victims, court in Sudbury on Tuesday listened to details about the mental health of one of the men responsible for a fatal fire in 2021.
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
London
-
‘Parents are not supposed to bury their kids’: Funeral held for 11-year-old Aiden Curtis
Family and friends of 11-year-old Aiden Curtis packed the hall to say goodbye and celebrate the life of the young boy who was tragically killed in a crash one week earlier.
-
London, Ont. police seize drugs, cash, and a weapon
Two London, Ont. men are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city’s north end.
-
Teen arrested with replica handgun in north London
Around 8 p.m. on July 7, people in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road complained of seeing somebody pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another person in a parking lot.