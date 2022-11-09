Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow
Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.
Sixty-year-old Jack Crouch was travelling with another man on Highway 15 on Tuesday when their vehicle got stuck in the snow, an RCMP news release says.
Police say the other man walked to look for help and could not find Crouch when he returned. It’s not clear if he got a ride from a passerby or if he decided to walk.
Crouch is 5’10’’ and weighs about 160 pounds, with greying brown hair and brown eyes, according to the RCMP.
Police are asking anyone with yards or acreages around Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston to check outbuildings for signs of crouch, and to report any abandoned vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact 911.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Lawyer collapses during Emergencies Act inquiry, delaying proceedings
Proceedings were paused at the public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act on Thursday afternoon after a medical incident.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
600-year-old gold coin discovered in Newfoundland could be oldest found in Canada
A gold coin discovered on Newfoundland's south coast may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in Regina
Friday, Nov. 11 is quickly approaching as Remembrance Day commemorations are set to run across the Queen City.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit’s son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Calgary
-
Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable
A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits groups is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2 billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.
-
New information could help solve vicious 2006 Calgary sex assault
Police say after 16 years of investigation, they've uncovered new clues that could lead them to a suspect in a sexual assault and stabbing in southeast Calgary.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 72 north of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash north of Calgary that has closed an area highway.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
-
3 drug dealers arrested, cocaine seized in Fort McMurray: ALERT
A specialized unit of organized crime fighters have announced a bust in the northern Alberta community of Fort McMurray.
Toronto
-
Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
Premier Doug Ford said he believes the two-day strike held by education workers amid tense contract negotiations was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those workers to keep them off the picket line.
-
Doug Ford encourages masking, won't say if Ontario is considering mandates
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
-
'Why aren’t you at the table?': Transit union slams Metrolinx for delaying contract negotiations
The union representing over 2,000 GO Transit workers is calling on Metrolinx to return to the bargaining table and put an end to a strike they say should never have happened.
Ottawa
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
-
Good Samaritan donates $300 after Ottawa poppy box stolen
A donation box stuffed with cash was stolen from a west Ottawa shopping mall, but a good Samaritan stepped up and gave back in a big way.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Construction begins for major transit hub upgrade in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A major transit hub in North Vancouver, B.C., is getting a $32.5-million makeover.
-
B.C. jury makes 7 recommendations after man who stabbed officer shot 9 times by police
Better training for staff selling firearms and a better process for booking mental-health appointments are among the recommendations being made by a B.C. jury that examined a 2016 police shooting.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
'Mr. Trudeau thinks he is better than Christian Dube,' says Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault blames Ottawa for a failed federal-provincial health ministers' meeting, which ended Tuesday in Vancouver. At the conference's close, the federal government refused to increase its share of funding for the healthcare system -- a bone of contention among the provinces for at least two decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Construction of new Victoria airport control tower to begin this spring
Construction will begin next year on a new air-traffic control tower at Victoria International Airport. Nav Canada says the build will get underway in spring 2023, with construction expected to be complete by 2026. The tower will replace the existing structure, which was built in 1958.
-
B.C. First Nation optimistic about upgrades to logging road where fatal UVic bus crash occurred
Work continues on the Bamfield Main Surfacing Project as the Huu-ay-aht community looks forward to safer travel conditions when the road is paved later next year.
-
Remembrance Day in Greater Victoria: How to view ceremonies
Municipalities across Greater Victoria will honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces both past and present at Remembrance Day ceremonies Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday -- possibly as a Category 1 hurricane -- is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury Wolves formally announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Derek MacKenzie was named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday, confirming the speculation that the former NHLer is the 31st head coach in team history.
-
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
London
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
-
Gateway casinos goes all in at Western Fair District
Casino gaming will remain at the Western Fair District (WFD) for the long term. In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment explained that it has reached an agreement with the fairgrounds to remain at its current location.
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.