Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow

Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Jack Crouch was travelling with another man on Highway 15 on Tuesday when their vehicle got stuck in the snow, an RCMP news release says.

Police say the other man walked to look for help and could not find Crouch when he returned. It’s not clear if he got a ride from a passerby or if he decided to walk.

Crouch is 5’10’’ and weighs about 160 pounds, with greying brown hair and brown eyes, according to the RCMP.

Police are asking anyone with yards or acreages around Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston to check outbuildings for signs of crouch, and to report any abandoned vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact 911.