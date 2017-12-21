A Saskatchewan man has been identified as the pilot of a small plane that went down in Panama on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Panama says Ron Simard was operating an experimental aircraft when it crashed at an airport in Panama on Wednesday afternoon.

A family member of Simard's says he was living in Panama, but he previously lived in Meadow Lake and frequently came back to the Saskatchewan community to visit in the summer.

He's described as someone who worked hard, enjoyed success and loved life.

There is no official word on what caused the crash.