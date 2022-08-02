Sask. man killed in Highway 16 crash near Lanigan

A two-vehicle crash near Lanigan has left a man dead and two others injured.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 16, eight kilometres west of Lanigan.

According to an RCMP news release, a Wilke man who was the sole occupant of one of two SUVs involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said that a man driving the other SUV and a woman passenger were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash and subsequent investigation left the highway blocked for several hours.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, RCMP said.