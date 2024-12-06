Sask. man involved in Megan Gallagher's murder sentenced to life in prison

Robert 'Bobby' Thomas will spend life behind bars, ineligible for parole for 18 years, for his role in Megan Gallagher's murder.

Thomas was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of second-degree murder.

Justice Daryl Labach handed down the sentence at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench on Friday, following a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

"None of this will ever bring Megan back, is what it comes down to. It didn't need to happen," Gallagher's father, Brian Gallagher, told journalists.

"There are no winners in this. There are so many tragedies. His family, in there, is just as deeply affected by this as we are. We're all in a state of shock and deep suffering — and so are they."

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2020.

Two years later, police found her remains near St. Louis, Sask., a town located about 122 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A judge imposed a publication ban all details of the sentencing hearing, including victim-impact statements.

Four other people, allegedly involved in Gallagher's killing are awaiting their trials.

"The fact that we have to go through this process again, for at least four more people, is really challenging. Coming this far, and we still have at least a year to go," Brian said.

He estimates he's been to court around 300 times, to attend the proceedings for the nine people charged in his daughter's death.

• Summer-Sky Henry, charged with first-degree murder, is awaiting trial

• Roderick Sutherland, charged with first-degree murder, is awaiting trial

• Cheyann Peeteetuce, charged with first-degree murder, is awaiting trial

• Thomas Sutherland, charged with manslaughter, is awaiting trial

• Ernest Whitehead has been sentenced on a charge of offering indignity to human remains

• Jessica Badger has been sentenced on a charge of offering indignity to human remains

• John Sanderson has been sentenced on a charge of offering indignity to human remain

• Robin Jon's charges of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault were stayed