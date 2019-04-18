A man driving through Wilkie, Sask. had an unexpected passenger in his semi-truck.

John Hartter saw three Canada geese on the side of the road on Wednesday.

Two flew up in the opposite direction, but a third flew into his windshield – eventually sitting beside him in the truck.

“It came right through the centre of the windshield, crossed the dash and basically on the passenger seat. It did some flipping and flopping, but it ended up sitting on the floor…and then made its way to the bunk and made itself home there,” Hartter said.

Hartter said he kept driving with the goose in his truck until he got home, his dad then grabbed it by its wings and removed it from the vehicle.

Neither Hartter nor the bird were injured.