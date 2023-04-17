Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
Keegan Nelson-Smith, 23, was acquitted from his second-degree murder charges in the death of Muhammad Venne, 29. Muhammad Venne was fatally stabbed at a family gathering on June 3, 2020.
Justice Richard Danyliuk said the Crown’s evidence did not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He said “beyond a reasonable doubt” falls close to absolute certainty, and is not based on sympathy.
“The bulk of the Crown's case flowed from the testimony of numerous civilian witnesses.”
“Numerous issues arose with the credibility and reliability of these witnesses,” Danyliuk wrote in his decision.
During the trial court heard how Venne was having drinks at a family wake near La Ronge the night of the incident. A group of men showed up uninvited and later that night a fight broke out and Venne was fatally stabbed in the chest.
Danyliuk noted there were several inconsistencies in eye-witness testimony, including who was there, the clothing worn by the accused, what caused the fight and where it took place.
“The eyewitnesses seldom agreed on key points,” he wrote.
Several witness admitted to consuming alcohol and/or drugs the night of the incident.
“Virtually everyone present said they were intoxicated, at least to some degree,” he wrote.
Danyliuk said there are gaps in evidence. Court heard how a steak knife was found in a near by garbage can, but was not tested.
“The evidence does not in any way connect the steak knife in the garbage can to the stabbing. No one positively says they saw a knife, much less saw the accused with a knife,” his decision said.
Danyliuk wrote he did not consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.
“This case foundered on the issue of identity, and the same result would pertain to any consideration of manslaughter as an included offence,” he wrote.
Crown Prosecutor Muhammad Zubair said the main challenge in this case is the deterioration of memory overtime, especially when a trial is nearly three years after the incident.
“The burden of proof is a very high one to meet in terms of beyond a reasonable doubt. These challenges exist in any number of cases when you’re dealing with a large number of civilian witnesses,” Zubair told CTV News outside the courthouse.
Zubair said the Crown will review the written decision and determine the next steps.
Muhammad Venne’s older sister Shivon Venne said the court process has been difficult for her family.
“The whole family is devastated.”
“I listened to the rationale that the judge gave. He referenced some other trials. The legal system is actually really confusing and complicated. I don’t understand it myself,” Shivon said in an interview outside the courthouse.
She said the family’s priority is the health and safety of Muhammad Venne’s son.
“We’re doing our best to make sure that he knows that he’s loved and cared for,” she said.
She remembers her brother as a kind person and a loving father.
“When I think about my brother, despite the tragedy, I always smile because he was so funny,” Shivon said.
