Sask. man fined $14K for illegally killing caribou

A La Ronge man has been fined $14,000 and banned from hunting for four years after pleading guilty to illegally hunting caribou.

Zane Layman was one of three people charged in the case, according to the government of Saskatchewan. He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on January 9. Two other charges were withdrawn.

Carter Cossette and Robin Louis Jr. both had their cases resolved on July 21. Cossette pleaded guilty to unlawfully chasing wildlife with a vehicle. He was fined $1,800, a government news release said.

Louis did not make a court appearance and was found guilty of chasing wildlife with a vehicle. He received a $2,800 fine, the release said.

Cossette and Louis were also banned from hunting for a year.

The charges go back to April 28, 2022, when La Ronge conservation officers received reports that a caribou had been illegally killed on Russell Lake, which is about 450 kilometres north of La Ronge, the release said.

Investigators say they found the illegal hunting had been committed by employees of a local drilling company. The company is owned by Layman and the men had been working around the Key Lake mine site the day of the incident, the news release said.

Cossette and Louis provided statements to investigators on May 5. Videos and photos from the duo showed two woodland caribou being chased by three snowmobilers for about 13 kilometres, the release said.

“The footage also showed one animal falling through the ice, recovering, then being chased to exhaustion. One of the snowmobilers, later established to be Layman, then killed the animal with a knife,” the release said.

Officers executed a search warrant for Layman’s home on May 9 and seized knives, clothing, equipment and electronic devices.

According to the government, the woodland caribou is a threatened species. About $6 million has been invested in caribou conservation.