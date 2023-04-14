Sask. man finalist for NHL Community Hero Award
A Saskatchewan man is one of the top three Canadian finalists for the NHL Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. He’s being recognized by the highest level of hockey for his efforts in bringing the sport to his First Nation.
Big River First Nation CEO Derek Klein wanted to promote education in his community. He became the driving force behind the state-of-the-art sports complex attached to the high school.
"We wanted to build a complex that would entice kids to come to school,” Klein told CTV News in an interview.
Enrollment has gone up by almost 100 students since it opened last fall. The hockey program grew from 20 to now more than 200 people, with 12 junior hockey teams. However, youth must attend school to participate. Klein said it's an incentive, especially for students who have troubles at home.
"It’s the safe haven for our children. It's totally changed the whole look of the community," he said.
Several NHL teams including the Flames, Oilers and Rangers donated hockey equipment.
"The equipment isn't a barrier. The user fees aren't a barrier. We take care of that,” Klein said.
Community Member Michelle Bill nominated Klein for the award.
"He’s been an advocate for our community, especially for the youth,” Bill said.
The complex is named after band member and NHL defencemen Jim Neilson. Neilson played the majority of his career with the New York Rangers. When the Rangers heard about the new complex they reached out to Klein to help. Recently, the Rangers brought a Big River junior girl’s team to New York.
"What's so great about that is out of the 17 kids, eight of them never even passed Saskatoon," Klein said.
Big River First Nation plans to take part in the Ranger’s exchange program in 2024. A team from Harlem, New York will visit the community for a week-long hockey camp. The following year, a Big River team will head to Harlem.
Klein said when it comes to the award, it’s not about voting for him but supporting the cause.
"We’re an opportunity to show what a complex and what an education can do to enrich and enliven children," He said.
Voting for the hero award ends April 16, and the winner will be announced at the Stanley Cup Final game.
