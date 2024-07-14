Sask. man drowns in Prince Albert National Park

A section of Waskesiu's busy main beach was cordoned off on Sunday because of a drowning.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Saskatchewan RCMP said officers at the Waskesiu detachment received multiple calls about a man in distress. Police, along with paramedics and Prince Albert National Park wardens attended the scene.

The man was removed from the lake and declared dead by paramedics, as many people on the beach and passersby took notice of the scene.

Emergency vehicles surrounded what appeared to be the body concealed in a white covering, until the coroner’s vehicle removed it from the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Tape used to cordon off the section of beach was removed before 7:00 p.m.

The Saskatchewan coroner’s service has taken over the investigation.

Police consider it a sudden death investigation, not a criminal one. RCMP said it will not release any further details, or identify the man.

RCMP vehicles surround the body of a man who died suddenly at the main beach in Waskesiu on July 14, 2024. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)