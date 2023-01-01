Sask. man driven off the road and stabbed on Manitoba highway

A Saskatchewan man is recovering from serious injuries after being driven off the road, assaulted and stabbed just north of The Pas, Manitoba, according to RCMP.

On Dec. 22, the 49-year-old victim was driving south on Highway 10 about 50 kilometres north of The Pas when another vehicle started ramming into the victim’s, causing him to veer into the ditch, according to a Manitoba RCMP news release issued Friday.

When the man started climbing out of the ditch, at least two suspects assaulted and stabbed him.

He was taken to hospital in The Pas with serious injuries and has since been released.

No description of the assailants or their vehicle is available, RCMP said.

Police do not consider it a random attack.

Anyone who was driving in the area on Dec. 22 or who has information about the incident is asked to call The Pas RCMP.