SASKATOON -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Birsay, Sask., early Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., Outlook RCMP were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and 373, about 135 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

RCMP said in a news release the lone occupant from the Birsay-area was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said an investigation into the crash is still underway.