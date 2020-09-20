Advertisement
Sask., man dies after motorcycle crash near Birsay
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 12:56PM CST Last Updated Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:24PM CST
SASKATOON -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Birsay, Sask., early Saturday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., Outlook RCMP were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and 373, about 135 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
RCMP said in a news release the lone occupant from the Birsay-area was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said an investigation into the crash is still underway.