Sask. man died from alcohol withdrawal in RCMP holding cell, inquest hears

A public inquest continues into the death of a 28-year-old Ahtahkakoop First Nation man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell in August 2020.

Cain Wapass, 28, died from alcohol withdrawal in a cell at the Ahtahkakoop First Nation RCMP Detachment on August 26, 2020. A majority of witnesses who testified on Tuesday did not know sudden alcohol withdrawal after heavy use could be fatal.

The inquest heard a police statement from Wapass’ stepfather Robert Durocher who has since died. Leading up to the incident, Durocher said he called 9-1-1 three times. He said Wapass was hallucinating and seeing people who weren’t actually there.

He first called for medical help in the afternoon. When EMS arrived, Wapass refused to go with them. Durocher said the paramedics checked his vitals, but said they couldn’t take him without his consent.

Around midnight Durocher made a second call and asked for RCMP assistance. He said Wapass’ behaviour escalated, and he had increased safety concerns. The inquest heard RCMP officers arrived an hour later, by that time Wapass had fallen asleep. The officers didn’t check on him and left shortly after.

In his statement to police Durocher said he was frustrated that his son was not being helped. He said Wapass was shaking and sweating. Durocher said he never saw his stepson use drugs but was aware of his heavy alcohol use. He added, Wapass told him he was trying to quit.

At 3:49 a.m. he made the final call to RCMP because he said Wapass was starting to get violent. When officers arrived for a second time, they arrested Wapass but did not think he was in medical distress.

An Ahtahkakoop RCMP officer testified he later found Wapass in the cell lying on his bed in an awkward position. He said Wapass was purple in the face and cold to the touch. He called paramedics, and Wapass was pronounced dead shortly after.

The purpose of an inquest is to publicly review the circumstances of a death. The jury will be charged Wednesday, where they will make recommendations on how to prevent an incident like this moving forward.