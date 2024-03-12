SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man death is not suspicious, police say

    Prince Albert police
    Police say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.

    On March 4 police were dispatched to an outdoor area where they found a dead man laying in the snow, police said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

    “After completion of the autopsy and investigation it was determined the death is not suspicious or criminal in nature,” police said.

    Police said the man’s next of kin have been notified.

      

