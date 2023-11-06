A man convicted of killing Saskatchewan resident Rob Vicente in 2010 died in a British Columbia prison on Wednesday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

Darak Andrew More died while in custody at the Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., CSC said in a Friday news release.

More had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since 2012, after pleading guilty in the death of 25-year-old Vicente alongside Devin Schmit.

Bladworth-area resident Vicente was reported missing in October 2010. His burned-out vehicle was discovered near Davidson about a week later.

After a four-month search, police found Vicente’s body buried on a rural property near Davidson.

During their trial, court heard Schmit fatally shot Vicente while he and More were trying to steal his car stereo in October 2010.

The CSC did not share More’s cause of death, but a statement on Thursday from the union that represents correctional officers at the institution indicated there was an overdose death at the facility that day.

This was the second fatal overdose at the prison in just over a week, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said.

More’s next of kin and the coroner have been notified, and the CSC says it’s conducting a review of the circumstances of his death.

-With files from Becca Clarkson and Ian Holliday