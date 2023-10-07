Sask. man charged with murder in Prince Albert
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection to a homicide that took place in Prince Albert on Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a dead man in a residence in the 100 block of 11th Street West at 7:15 a.m., according to a release rom the Prince Albert Police Service.
When police got there, a 37-year-old man was confirmed dead. The 29-year-old man turned himself in and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police said a 47-year-old woman was also arrested but has snince been released.
The accused will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.
