Saskatoon

    • Sask. man charged with murder in Prince Albert

    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)

    A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection to a homicide that took place in Prince Albert on Friday morning.

    Officers responded to a report of a dead man in a residence in the 100 block of 11th Street West at 7:15 a.m., according to a release rom the Prince Albert Police Service.

    When police got there, a 37-year-old man was confirmed dead. The 29-year-old man turned himself in and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    Police said a 47-year-old woman was also arrested but has snince been released.

    The accused will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

