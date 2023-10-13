Sask. man charged with murder following investigation

A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.

Around 11:15 p.m., Deschambault Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person on a street in Deschambault Lake, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

When officers responded, they found the body of a 17-year-old boy.

A young girl, who cannot be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, and made her first court appearance on Oct. 4.

Tristen Custer of Deschambault Lake was arrested on Oct. 10 in Prince Albert in connection to the homicide.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his court appearance on Monday morning.