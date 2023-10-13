Saskatoon

    • Sask. man charged with murder following investigation

    RCMP

    A Saskatchewan man has been charged with second-degree murder following investigation into a homicide that took place on Oct. 1 in Deschambault Lake.

    Around 11:15 p.m., Deschambault Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person on a street in Deschambault Lake, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    When officers responded, they found the body of a 17-year-old boy.

    A young girl, who cannot be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, and made her first court appearance on Oct. 4.

    Tristen Custer of Deschambault Lake was arrested on Oct. 10 in Prince Albert in connection to the homicide.

    The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his court appearance on Monday morning.

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News