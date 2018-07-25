

CTV Saskatoon





A man from the Little Red River First Nation has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began the investigation earlier this month of a person who was posting and sharing child pornography through an image sharing service.

Investigators found the offences were occurring on the Little Red River First Nation. On Tuesday, the ICE Unit executed a search warrant and seized a cellphone and laptop.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is next set to appear in Prince Albert’s provincial court on Thursday.