Sask. man charged with first-degree murder in fatal pedestrian crash

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged Reginald Durocher, 64, after a fatal hit and run on Highway 2 in Northside, about 35 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

Durocher, from Christopher Lake, has been charged with first-degree murder after the collision, which happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., an RCMP news release said.

Police said Ryan Clark, 34, was killed after being hit by a vehicle outside a business in the hamlet. Durocher is being accused of fleeing after the collision, according to the release.

RCMP found the vehicle in Little Red River around 11 p.m.. The drive was later found and arrested, the release said.

Durocher made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.