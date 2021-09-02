SASKATOON -- An 84-year-old Rosthern man who was travelling from Alberta to Saskatchewan has died in a plane crash.

According to the RCMP, officers in Slave Lake, Alta. responded to a possible plane crash on Monday in the Marten Mountain area, about 11 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.

Crews began to search the next day, but due to the rain and a low ceiling for air traffic, the search was limited to on the ground.

On Wednesday, a Winnipeg aircraft and a helicopter from Cold Lake, Alta. were dispatched to help with the search.

Crews located the 84-year-old man on Thursday.

Police said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but it continues to investigate alongside the Transportation and Safety Board of Canada.

