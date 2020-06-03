SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a man from Hafford with child pornography offences.

The investigation began in February after many complaints about a person accessing child pornography online, RCMP said in a news release.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Hafford that was identified as the location where the offences were allegedly occurring.

Child pornography was found and a laptop and USB storage devices were seized for further forensic analysis, RCMP said.

Kelly Beleznay, 55, is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.