Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Sask. man, 55, faces child porn charges
Pictou District RCMP are asking the public for information about a home invasion in Priestville, N.S. on Friday.
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a man from Hafford with child pornography offences.
The investigation began in February after many complaints about a person accessing child pornography online, RCMP said in a news release.
On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Hafford that was identified as the location where the offences were allegedly occurring.
Child pornography was found and a laptop and USB storage devices were seized for further forensic analysis, RCMP said.
Kelly Beleznay, 55, is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.