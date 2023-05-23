Sask. Métis organization gathering donations of supplies for fire evacuees
The Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) is calling on the public for supplies to help evacuees impacted by wildfires.
Dorothy Dubrule fled her home in Île-à-la-Crosse and has been staying at a hotel in Saskatoon for a week.
“We have to do laundry every second day because we didn’t bring enough clothes with us. We just grabbed the bare necessities,” she said.
She is staying at the hotel with her husband, daughter, five grandchildren, daughter-in-law and their one dog. She hopes to be going home by Friday. There are over 500 evacuees staying at hotels in Saskatoon who are being supported by Metis Nation-Saskatchewan. CUMFI helps organize activities and donations for the evacuees.
“Really hard adjustment, you're in the north where the children are able to have freedom and activities and to come to a hotel room with four or five children and be cooped up in a hotel room, that has to be a nightmare,” said CUMFI president Shirley Isbister.
The organization is asking for the following supplies:
• Baby wipes
• Girls and boys underwear--all sizes
• Large pull-ups
• Size 4 - 6 diapers
• Toothbrushes & toothpaste
• Socks
• Rubber gloves
• Strollers
Those interested should contact Isbister ahead of time.
