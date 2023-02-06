Sask. long-term care home worker stole nearly more than $15,000 from residents

A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.

The 2022-23 public loss report from the SHA says the worker misappropriated funds from residents’ trust accounts between 2016 and 2018.

A whistleblower report brought the fraud to light, leading to a detailed audit of records, the SHA said.

The employee, Guelda Wood from Rapid View, Sask., was fired from the home in 2018.

In March 2022 the Saskatchewan RCMP charged Wood with several counts of fraud and forgery for the incident.

According to the SHA, Wood pleaded guilty and has paid restitution to the health authority.