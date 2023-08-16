Sask. leader announces run for Assembly of First Nations national chief

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief David Pratt has announced he's running for the top job at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

"I've thought long and hard about this," Pratt said during a news conference in Saskatoon.

The previous AFN national chief Rose Ann Archibald was ousted in June after more than a year of turmoil involving her leadership.

Pratt said he feels there has been a "lack of leadership" in recent years at the national level and that he looks forward to travelling across the country to speak with chiefs and learn more about their concerns.

According to a news release issued in conjunction with his announcement, he garnered 72 per cent of the vote during his most recent re-election in 2021.

Pratt has served two terms on the FSIN executive. He is a member of Muscowpetung First Nation.

The AFN national chief is elected by the member chiefs of the assembly.