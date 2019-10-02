SASKATOON -- Phone calls to the Saskatchewan branch of Junior Achievement are being greeted with a message that says the non-profit is experiencing difficulties and is challenged in delivering programming.

The message goes on to say that callers who leave their contact information can expect a response in the next two weeks.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, CEO and president Darren Hill announced he is no longer part of the organization, which focuses on teaching youth entrepreneurial and leadership skills

“With a still heavy heart, I’m announcing my departure from Junior Achievement of Saskatchewan,” Hill said.

Hill, who also serves as a city councillor, said the post will be his only public comment on the matter.

He said he was with the organization for more than 12 years.

Another Facebook post, by Katherine Gagne, who said she has worked at JA for 15 years, paints a picture of a recent turbulent period at the non-profit’s Saskatchewan office.

She said JA’s arm in the province has presently ceased operations and all employees, including the CEO, were laid off in September.

Gange said she has been hired to serve as general manager for JA in Saskatchewan.

Junior Achievement Canada has not yet responded to CTV News requests for further comment.