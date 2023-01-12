Sask. jails should have more access to mental health supports, jury says

Five jury members made recommendations as the inquest into the death of a woman who hung herself in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre wrapped up on Wednesday.

Cassandra Ross used a gap between the wall and bed frame as a ligature point and hung herself on July 29, 2020.

The jury said correctional officers (CO) should take mandatory mental health and suicide prevention training, and have it recertified every two years. They said inmates should have more access to mental health professionals.

Cassandra’s brother, Cole Ross, said the current system of filling out a request form for mental health supports is lengthy.

“I think if they could speed up that process, so an inmate can actually reach out to the nurse, and talk to the nurse, quicker than writing it on a piece of paper,” Cole said, “I think it would eliminate a lot of the self-harms in corrections,” he added.

The jury recommended internet access be restricted, and only used for the Criminal Justice Information Management System (CJIMS), after the inquest heard how a CO responsible for Cassandra’s unit watched YouTube videos at the time of the incident.

Cole said restricting internet access may help, but said, from his own experience as an inmate, it won’t solve the problem, because some COs use cellphones against policy.

“They do take their cell phones, and they do use them more than they should,” he said.

The jury said there should be an audit for each step in the log book process, after the inquest heard how it was “common practice” for a CO to sign their partners name instead of their own.

The jury said the facility needs to evaluate the impact of 16 hour shifts on the employee’s ability to perform tasks at an acceptable level, after the inquest heard how a CO on Cassandra’s unit worked a 16 hour shift the day of the incident.

Other recommendations include creating a risk assessment specialist to look for hazards, like the ligature point Ross used to hang herself, and to make sure the curved blades used to cut ligatures are easily accessible in case of emergencies.

Cole is not confident Pine Grove will make these changes.

“If they follow through with some of the recommendations, I think it will lower the risk of it happening again, but I do not think it will completely stop it,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call Canada's Talk Suicide 1-833-456-4566. The following resources are also available to support people in crisis:

Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310

Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868