Sask. introducing stiffer penalties for illegal street racing

Saskatoon -

The Saskatchewan government is introducing stiffer penalties for drivers who are racing, stunting or excessively speeding.

Amendments to the Traffic Safety Act (TSA) were introduced in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to help deter people from dangerous driving, according to a government news release.

The changes will allow police to immediately suspend driver’s licenses and impound vehicles if a driver is charged with stunting, racing or excessive speeding.

Other notable changes to TSA include clarifying rules around road and speed signs in municipalities and clarifying that a suspended driver can legally drive to take part in SGI-mandated driver evaluations under supervision.

The legislation will take effect after it is passed in the Legislative Assembly, which is expected in the spring sitting.