Sask. internet child exploitation investigators see increase in cases

The combined police unit which investigates cases of child exploitation online saw an increase in cases in 2021.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a collaborative police effort involving investigators from the Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert police services and RCMP.

In 2021 ICE investigated 853 files, up from 737 in 2020 and 528 the year before.

“The dedication of the members of the Saskatchewan ICE unit is to be commended," Prince Albert Police Service Staff Sgt. Shawn Stubbs said in a news release.

"They work through horrendous files and approach each case with compassion and professionalism while working hard to provide detailed and comprehensive information to the courts."

Stubbs currently serves as the provincial coordinator for the ICE unit.

ICE receives cases from national programs, police agencies and searches online, the news release said.

The unit's investigations are also launched based on tips from the public.

Ninety-seven charges were laid against 37 people.

ICE investigations led to the following charges in 2021:

Luring a child 11

Making child pornography 2

Transmit, make available, distribute child pornography 20

Possession of child pornography 37

Accessing child pornography 3

Breach of condition

Fail to comply 5

Bestiality 2

There were 379 investigations in Regina, 292 in Saskatoon, 113 in Prince Albert, 24 in Moose Jaw and 45 provincial investigations.