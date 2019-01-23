Emmet Steadman has been through a lot in his seven-and-a-half months of life.

His little body is battling a big disease: Nephronophthisis, a genetic disorder that affects his liver and kidneys. It happens in 1 in 50,000 births in Canada.

“He has about 10 per cent use of his kidneys right now. They are just full of cysts,” his father, Chase, told CTV.

His parents have to give him kidney dialysis every night to remove toxins from his body. It lasts 12 hours. Initially it was difficult to get him into the routine but now he’s used to it. If he wakes up during the night while the machines are hooked up, his parents can still pick him up and comfort him.

Ultimately it’s hoped that he gets a kidney and liver transplant which will be done at the same time. A timeframe is not certain because donors have to be found first. He will receive part of an adult liver when that time comes. His family will have to travel to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton for the transplants.

Dr. Keefe Davis, a nephrologist at Royal University Hospital, said: “Our ultimate goal is for all of our kids to grow and thrive while on dialysis to basically ensure that they are healthy and optimal towards kidney transplant.”

Emmet’s parents want to raise awareness about the disease and help those going through it. They’ve started up a Facebook page and have received support from all over the world, including from a family in Australia with a child with Nephronophthisis.

“I also want to raise awareness for organ donation and hopefully get more people involved,” said Emmet’s mom, Brittney.

Chase has taken time off his job to help with Emmet’s care and Brittney doesn’t anticipate returning to work anytime soon. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help with expenses.