Sask. Indigenous makeup takes inspiration from the powwow trail

After decades of powwow dancing, Kimowan Ahenakew is used to wowing crowds.

"I've been dancing since I've been able to walk — my entire life," Ahenakew said. "It's helped me believe in myself and who I am and where I come from."

Now, the long-time dancer is finding a new way to amaze the masses. Using all of her powwow experience, often being left to freshen up her makeup with little to no lighting at the many outdoor powwows she participates in, Ahenakew got the idea to launch her own makeup line with a light and mirror built into each bottle of lip moisturizer.

Called Iskotew Ochem, which is Plains Cree for Fire Kiss, Ahenakew has three shades of lip moisturizer currently selling at Wanuskewin Heritage Gift Shop locations and Dakota Dunes.

"It's like you're blessed by the sun," she said. "When you open it, the wand lights up."

The makeup line of lip gloss launched in February. It’s designed for people with sensitive skin, has no animal products in it and isn't tested on animals. The three different shades all come with their own story, like the dark red coloured Mwats.

"It's called Mwats Because in Cree slang, Mwats means 'hard no.' So if you're wearing this deep red colour and someone asks if you've kissed him yet, you just say 'mwats,'" Ahenakew said.

Wanuskewin Collective on Broadway Avenue carries the makeup and ships it internationally. Manager Shari Bedient said roughly 100 Indigenous artists and vendors stock the store, and it's often that personal touch that makes the difference.

"Customers want the story behind the product," she said. "We always make sure with any of our artists that we know exactly everything about their products, so we can relay it to the customer. That's what usually sells our product the best."

Ahenakew is still thrilled to see a product she created sell at a popular shopping area in the province's largest city.

"I feel like I'm living in a dream come true. I created this path, I had the courage to take the steps forward when not many people believed I would do this," she said.

Bedient can't wait to see what Ahenakew has in store in the coming years.

"We will continue to carry her and we're hoping to see lots more from her, which I'm sure we will. She is very driven, that's for sure," Bedient said.