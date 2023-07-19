Sask. Indigenous leaders react to details from inquiry on the Prince Albert Police Service

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and other First Nation leaders want to see the Prince Albert Police Service implement several recommendations from an independent review by the province.

“Let us seize this moment as a catalyst for positive change. Let us work tirelessly to address the recommendations outlined in the report and create a safer, more just, society for all,’ said Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte from the Prince Albert Grand Council.

In November, the Ministry of Policing tapped former Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht to conduct an inquiry into the force, amid a number of formal public complaints about police conduct and signs of internal conflict between the leadership and staff.

On Tuesday, the ministry released 45 recommendations from the review, but has withheld the full report.

Knecht identified a lack of procedures, capacity for criminal analysis and strategic planning, and recommended changes that promote “shifting from reactive policing practices to intelligence-driven policing.”

“I glanced at the recommendations, I didn’t see anything about body cams. That’s very important for transparency and accountability,” said Chief Hardlotte.

Hardlotte also says having elders’ input, “cultural appropriation with language” and Indigenous culture was missing from the recommendations.

In response to the report, the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners says it’s committed to making the necessary changes.

“The Board has reaffirmed its commitment to make the changes that need to occur, and has already begun, and in some cases completed, meaningful steps toward implementing recommendations.”

In response, Hardlotte wondered out loud why the board hasn’t engaged with the tribal council.

“That’s the first time I have heard that. That’s what this is communication, lack of communication.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, PAGC called on the Prince Albert police board to give them a seat at the table, too.

“Through our collaborative efforts, we can work towards a future where the [Prince Albert police] serves and protects all community members with fairness, integrity, and cultural sensitivity,” Hardlotte said.

Currently, only a list of recommendations was released from Knecht’s report. It’s unclear what else may have been included, as the terms of the contract were withheld from CTV News in an access to information request.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says there’s an urgent need to release the full document.

“What is the action plan beyond the recommendations? How are you going to do what you recommended,” asked FSIN Vice-Chief Edward Dutch Lerat.

Family members of 33-year-old Saul Laliberte, who died after being taken into detention at the Prince Albert Police Service were on-hand but did not speak.

A 21-year-old police officer, Sgt. Tyson Morash, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life in that incident.

-With files from Rory MacLean