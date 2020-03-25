PRINCE ALBERT -- Cumberland House Cree Nation Chief Rene Chaboyer says some in his community are not following the physical distancing measures meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and are causing disturbances at night.

“Ever since the COVID-19 came about I think it really, really sparked the drugs and the alcohol. People going into that panic shopping (mode) instead of caring for their kids and caring for their food they’ve taken a different path,” said Chaboyer.

In response, the community has established a road blockade at the main point of entry into Cumberland House to stop non-community members and illegal drugs from entering and the band council has hired security.

Cumberland House declared a state of emergency on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community was already grappling with the problems caused by illegal drug use before Saskatchewan's first COVID-19 cases.

On the same day the state of emergency was declared, the community's band council passed a resolution to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of meth and cocaine dealers in the community.

Chaboyer also said council plans to banish people from the community who are found dealing drugs.

“It’s at the point where it’s a crisis in our community,” said Chaboyer. “It takes a community to fight this. Trying to make a big change. It’s in the hands of the people to act upon it.”

Community member James Stewart said he welcomes the stricter measures.

“For the sake of my daughter and her generation, it’s a good idea what they did," Stewart said.

"The last thing we need is half the community going haywire on these drugs being brought in.”