Sask. Huskies to host Ukrainian mens team

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies mens hockey team will play host to the Ukrainian under-25 national team on December 30th.

It’s the first game in a series of four called the 'Hockey Can’t Stop' tour.

The Ukrainian team will play exhibition games against the Universities of Saskatchewan, Calgary, Alberta and Manitoba, with proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the Canada/Ukraine Foundation.

The tour provides athletes with a rare opportunity to leave the country and shift their focus from the danger of attack.

According to a release, most Ukrainian men between 18 and 80 are not allowed to leave the country without special permission.

Despite arenas in at least seven cities being lost or destroyed, the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation wants to send a message to the world that the country is persevering and strong.

The Huskies will host the Ukrainian national team Friday, December 30th at Merlis Belsher Place at 6 p.m.

Ukraine will play The U of C Dinos on January 2nd, followed by a trip to Edmonton to play the Bears on January 3rd. Their tour wraps up on January 9th against the University of Manitoba Bisons.

After the exhibition series, the Ukrainian team will participate in the Winter University Games in Lake Placid, NY from January 11-23.