SASKATOON - The Ministry of Environment and the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation want hunters to submit the heads of all deer, moose, elk and caribou harvested this hunting season for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing.

“The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation will manage a number of drop-off sites this year to help augment the ministry program,” SWF Executive Director Darrell Crabbe said in a news release.

“Monitoring CWD in the province is beneficial for hunters, and an important indicator in managing our wildlife resources.”

CWD is a fatal, infectious central nervous system disease in cervids that has no known cure.

Hunters in wildlife management zones 9, 10, 2W, 35 and 37 are strongly urged to submit all mule deer and white-tailed deer heads for testing. The ministry is also looking for submissions in the boreal transition zone to help evaluate CWD risk to caribou (WMZs 43, 47, 48, 49, 50, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 and 67).

For a list of drop-off sites and information on how to submit a sample for testing, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/cwd.

CWD was discovered in provincial game farm animals in 1996. It transitioned to wild mule deer in 2000, and is now found in deer, elk and moose in 48 of Saskatchewan’s 83 zones, the ministry says.

Hunters can help reduce the spread of CWD to new areas of the province by properly disposing of animal carcass waste. It is best to field dress and quarter the carcass in the field instead of transporting it from the area where the animal was taken, especially from areas where CWD has been detected, the ministry says.

Although no human case of CWD has ever been identified, the ministry strongly recommends that hunters avoid eating the meat until they receive their test results.