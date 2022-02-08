Sask. housing market dealing with ‘exceptionally low’ inventory

SASKATOON -

Home sales in Saskatoon eased in January but inventory levels remain “exceptionally low,” according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

It says while prices remained relatively stable since the end of 2021, they are nearly six percent higher year-over-year.

The SRA says new listings in Saskatoon are starting to fall back compared to levels normally seen at this time of year. And it says across the province, inventories are at their lowest levels in 10 years.

“Inventories still remain relatively low, but if new listings continue to improve relative to the sales, this should eventually translate into improved supply and better market balance,” said SRA CEO, Chris Guérette in a news release.

The SRA says the total residential benchmark price in Saskatoon in January was $328,600.

The organization says it is working to learn more about what is affecting the supply of homes. That includes everything from lending rates to remote work, increased immigration and economic growth.

“With changes expected in lending rates, the 2022 housing market is not expected to see the demand levels as 2021. However, it is still early in the year, and like I have said before, my biggest concern for 2022 is inventory,” said Guérette.