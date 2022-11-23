Sask. home to slowest Netflix streamers in Canada
It takes the average Saskatchewan resident over seven days to binge watch a Netflix show — the longest amount of time in the country, according to a recent survey.
Online gambling review website Time2play conducted a Canada-wide survey on binge viewing habits.
“We wanted to see which provinces and territories stream their Netflix shows fastest,” their website said.
The survey found that those in Saskatchewan take 7.7 days to finish watching a full season of a Netflix show.
Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island stream the fastest, at 4.3 days.
The top 5 shows that Canadian binge watch are:
- Stranger Things
- The Witcher
- Bridgerton
- Dahmer
- Ozark
Most people watch two episodes before they decide to binge watch the complete season, Time2play said.
The survey also found that most binge watching occurs between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. and respondents said they can watch over two episodes without pausing.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism.
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport
Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.
Regina
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
-
City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent
If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
Winnipeg
-
Fraud charges laid over missing funds from Manitoba charity fishing event
Two people are facing theft and fraud-related charges due to missing funds from an ice-fishing charity event that took place in Manitoba in February 2021.
-
Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by Crown-owned energy utility
The Manitoba government says it will cut fees paid by its Crown-owned energy utility in order to keep rates low and help the corporation manage its growing debt.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in two bank robberies
The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two recent bank robberies.
Calgary
-
Calgarians gather to cheer Canada's World Cup return
For the first time in 36 years, Canada is represented at the World Cup and many Calgarians made sure they had a prime spot to take in the action.
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Diagnosed with cancer at age 4, survivor encourages donations to Alberta Kids Cancer Care
Sofia Hirani was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, but after several years of treatments, she is using her voice as a beacon of hope for other sick children.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say. They say the tactic used by Alberta this week and B.C. and Quebec earlier this year fails to quell inflation because having extra money means people will continue spending and demand for products and service will stay high, keeping decades-high inflation from budging.
-
Federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta concerned with proposed sovereignty act
A federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta says he's concerned that Premier Danielle Smith is moving forward with her proposed sovereignty act.
-
'I'm just ready': Oilers' Campbell good to go after 'freak' broken nose incident, 12-day reset
A broken nose is not stopping Jack Campbell from wanting to get back into the net for the Edmonton Oilers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Hamilton sewer leak likely to have 'relatively small' environmental impact, officials say
Wastewater sewage that has been spilling into the Hamilton Harbour for approximately 26 years is an “anomaly” incident and the environmental impacts will likely be “relatively small,” a city official says.
Ottawa
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
Vancouver
-
Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment
A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel has been found guilty of sexual assault.
-
Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen, killing man with bow and arrow
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing a man with a bow and arrow and sexually assaulting a teenage girl – two unconnected crimes that were linked when investigators obtained a DNA sample during an undercover sting.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
One person dead following fire in south end of Sudbury
One person has died following an early morning fire in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
-
Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.