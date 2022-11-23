Sask. home to slowest Netflix streamers in Canada

It takes the average Saskatchewan resident over seven days to binge watch a Netflix show — the longest amount of time in the country, according to a recent survey.

Online gambling review website Time2play conducted a Canada-wide survey on binge viewing habits.

“We wanted to see which provinces and territories stream their Netflix shows fastest,” their website said.

The survey found that those in Saskatchewan take 7.7 days to finish watching a full season of a Netflix show.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island stream the fastest, at 4.3 days.

The top 5 shows that Canadian binge watch are:

Stranger Things

The Witcher

Bridgerton

Dahmer

Ozark

Most people watch two episodes before they decide to binge watch the complete season, Time2play said.

The survey also found that most binge watching occurs between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. and respondents said they can watch over two episodes without pausing.