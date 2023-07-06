Sask. home builder mixes tradition into new home designs
One Saskatoon neighbourhood has become known for its historically picturesque homes but, over the years, it's also made some modern additions.
Being in the business of building homes in the historical Nutana area of Saskatoon is a delicate balancing act for Andrew Wagner as he tries to match homeowners with this storied community.
“Most of our clients are people who have lived in Saskatoon. They have known the areas. They know where they want to live. They know what they want and what they don’t want,” Wagner, co-owner of Maison Design Build, told CTV News.
University Drive and Sask Crescent East run parallel to each other with the latter overlooking the river.
It’s where Wagner and his wife, who started the 10-year-old home design business, favour working. They pride themselves on incorporating classic or character elements into the designs, which complement other buildings in the area.
“This house here has a lot of the same elements that you’d see on the U of S campus, and along this area here has the turn of the century vibe,” Wagner says.
The homes include the use of limestone, similar to the university campus buildings. It’s a material that can withstand the harsh elements season after season in Saskatchewan.
Using those hearty materials is key to making their homes last like those you’d find in other parts of the world, Wagner said.
“The majority of houses that were built didn’t use the same quality of building materials that are used in Europe or places where houses stand for 400 or 500 years. The second thing is a lot of the houses here haven’t been maintained,” he said.
If owners neglect the necessary upgrades, it adds up over the years, resulting in irreparable damages. Wagner buys houses in this area that are beyond repair. Some with crumbling basements or mould or asbestos issues.
While the area is popular with home buyers, many aren't prepared for costly upgrades that won't result in a home they want.
“People are looking for larger and wide-open spaces now. Higher basements are a big element. People actually want to use the basements, and what you find in these old neighbourhoods, is that most of the basements were built as root cellars and not livable space,” he says.
Historical home expert Dianne Wilson with the Saskatoon Heritage Society says, this area is a jackpot for her with some of the original houses around 100 years old, many built by those who worked at The University of Saskatchewan; professors, doctors, and lawyers.
“Sask Crescent and University Drive have probably the most elaborate of the historic houses in Saskatoon,” Wilson says.
She would ideally like to see more older houses restored in the area saying they hold the key to our history.
“Saskatoon in 1912 was the fastest growing city in the British Empire. That’s what it used to be advertised as,” she says.
That’s around the time some of the grand homes were built in this area, but when the war broke out a few years later, the men left to fight in the war. Those left behind had to figure out how they were going to afford to live in the lavish homes.
“All the women and children were left behind without a safety net. That’s when we had a big house and they wondered, 'Can we take in borders?' That was the start of these houses being subdivided,” she said.
All those years of wear and tear sometimes provide challenges in restoration and are the reason that some turn to newer builds.
Whether you like the original or newer concepts - the unique stretch between the Broadway and University bridges is worth a visit.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Regina
-
Some Regina city councillors feel allowing alcohol in parks will lead to problems
A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in a number of parks around Regina is facing strong opposition from some city councillors who feel it’s unnecessary and could lead to problems.
-
Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina
It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.
-
Residents of neighbourhood once branded 'Canada's Worst' take charge and create change
Sixteen years after a Regina neighbourhood was labelled 'Canada’s worst' by a national magazine, a small army of residents, volunteers and organizers are busy working to shed the image.
Winnipeg
-
Province spending $10 million to improve safety in Winnipeg’s downtown
More police officers, improved lighting and enhanced security cameras have been announced as part of an effort to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg.
-
'They don't care': family walks out of meeting with Premier over landfill search
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg
A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgarian charged with human trafficking, accused of grooming victim over social media
A Calgary man is facing a handful of charges after allegedly trafficking and assaulting a young woman he groomed through social media.
-
2 cats rescued from Riverbend house fire, dog missing
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Thursday, saving two cats.
-
Saddle Ridge fire leaves 2 homes uninhabitable
Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say two homes were so badly damaged by a blaze in Saddle Ridge on Wednesday evening that both will be uninhabitable.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
-
Catalytic converter thefts still going up, police say at launch of summer engraving program
The Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Motor Association have partnered with Kal Tire to offer a catalytic converter engraving program.
Toronto
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Ontario offer of $5B in tax credits to Stellantis 'the price of being in a global business,' minister says
Ontario’s minister of economic development says the province’s offer of up to $5 billion in tax credits to automaker Stellantis is 'the price of being in a global business.'
-
Man hospitalized following 'serious' stabbing at Eglinton Station
A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglington Station.
Ottawa
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Carleton Place ER closing overnight Thursday
The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will be closed once again overnight Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of nursing staff.
-
Concerns raised over Casselman's drinking water
The municipality of Casselman says it's aware of concerns about its drinking water that residents say has appeared dirty or the colour of apple juice over the past week.
Vancouver
-
Here's where temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. on July 5
Several places in British Columbia are marking new high-temperature records, with four places experiencing their hottest ever July 5 this year.
-
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
Workers to rally on day 6 of B.C. port strike, employer seeks binding arbitration
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.
Montreal
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
-
REM light-rail line promises noise-reducing measures in response to complaints
Noise-reduction measures will be installed along Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) following complaints from locals, who say the rumbling of passing trains has become a nuisance.
Vancouver Island
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service says lightning-caused fires in the forecast for Vancouver Island
The B.C. Wildfire Service is preparing for lightning-caused wildfires on Vancouver Island, where unusually dry conditions persist. "There’s a good likelihood as we get into Thursday and particularly Friday that we’ll see lightning strike in the higher terrain of Vancouver Island," says the B.C. Wildfire Service’s lead meteorologist.
-
B.C. health registry expansion aims to connect patients with family doctors: minister
British Columbia is expanding a registry program provincewide in an effort to connect more patients with available family doctors, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
-
Record-breaking wildfire season will continue to burn hot for months: officials
Natural Resources Canada says the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be abnormally intense throughout July and into August.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report partial breach of dam in Iroquois Falls, Ont.
There has been a partial breach of the Twin Falls Dam in Iroquois Falls, officials reported late Wednesday.
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
-
Remains of missing boater located in Lake Nipissing
The body of a 69-year-old from Nipissing First Nation was recovered from Lake Nipissing on Wednesday.
London
-
Police officer charged following October 2022 incident
A Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
OPP in Chesley are investigating a fatal crash.
-
London man charged after allegedly throwing rocks at police cruiser, officers
A London man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers and damaging a cruiser Wednesday night.