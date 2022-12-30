Sask. hockey coach helps Ukrainian player relocate to Canada

Barret Kropf has spent his holidays under a stack of seemingly endless paperwork and appointments, but there's nothing he'd rather be doing.

The general manager for the Prairie Hockey Academy in Caronport, Sask. recently welcomed a pair of Ukrainian refugees after a friend of his from Europe informed him of a 14-year old hockey player living in a Polish refugee camp looking to resettle in Canada.

"They let us know on Dec. 8 that they're coming, so we had 10 days to be like, 'Okay, here we go. Let's roll up our sleeves and get after it,’ " Kropf said on Friday between appointments trying to settle the pair.

Kropf said thanks to the federal government's fast-tracking, getting mother Zina and son Misha into Saskatchewan on Dec. 18 was relatively easy, but Kropf quickly found out that was the easy part.

"Without having someone on the ground at this end it would be almost impossible," he said. "Honestly, we spent six hours going to every bank in town, saying 'Can we get a bank account set up?'"

Kropf has spent the past 30 years coaching hockey, which has taken him to locations all over Europe. When one of his contacts told him there was a 14-year-old hockey player from Kharkiv who fled the city when it was bombed last February, he went into action.

Looking to help out anyway he could, Kropf organized a GoFundMe to help Misha get to Saskatchewan and offered him a spot on Prairie Hockey Academy's U-15 team. Shortly after his plane landed in Regina, Misha quickly asked his new coach when he could practice.

Kropf said the boy's endless enthusiasm has given him perspective and helped him look at the bigger picture of resettling a family from a dangerous situation.

"We asked him like what it's like in Poland versus his school in Ukraine. And his statement to us was, 'Well, I don't know if I'm gonna get tomorrow, so I enjoy every day,'" Kropf said. "So of course we're gonna do whatever we can to help out."

Kropf said a local friend donated an Edmonton Oilers jersey — Misha's favourite team — and Misha's rarely been seen without since he landed. He was able to meet with his teammates and get on the ice in preparation for the team's Jan. 6 game, Misha's first competitive game in nearly a year.

"He can't stop talking about it," Kropf said.

Kropf is hoping Misha and Zina's story will encourage others to donate to the GoFundMe as there is still plenty of legwork and paperwork to sort out.

Zina left behind her one-year-old daughter, her nine-year-old daughter and her husband at the Polish refugee camp as they wait for their paperwork to clear.

Any donations would help find the family housing, clothing, transportation and airfare.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us," Kropf said.

With much more of the journey yet to come, Kropf is happy to be able to let a 14-year-old forget the air raid sirens and constant bombings and be able to enjoy his favourite sport like any other child.