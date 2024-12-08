Sask. highway closed following semi rollover

Battlefords RCMP are on the scene of a single semi rollover on Highway 16 between Delmas and North Battleford.

According to a news release sent by Saskatchewan RCMP Sunday afternoon, the eastbound lanes of the highway are closed for an undetermined amount of time.

No injuries have been reported to police.

RCMP say motorists should expect delays in the area.

More information on road closures can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

North Battleford is located around 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.