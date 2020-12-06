SASKATOON -- Another jump in active COVID-19 cases accompanied four more deaths in Saskatchewan.

On Sunday Saskatoon reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 according to the Saskatchewan Healthy Authority (SHA), bringing the city’s total active case count to 1,476. In comparison Regina currently has 1,052 active cases, the SHA said.

Four more deaths were reported Sunday along with 415 new infections provincewide. The news comes as the province declared five outbreaks in five days in Saskatoon in the month of December.

The case numbers reported in Saskatoon reflect a correction from yesterday due to a data-related issue that has now been corrected, the SHA said in a news release.

Of the 135 people in hospitals across the province, 45 people in Saskatoon are receiving in-patient care with 12 in Saskatoon in intensive care.

Five Saskatchewan residents testing positive out-of-province were added to the total, four in the Saskatoon zone and one case has pending residence information, according to the SHA.