Sask. health official says with hospitals 'bursting at the seams,' it's time to mask up
A senior health official is urging voluntary mask use and other precautions as hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina continue to fill up.
"People need to stop looking to what government mandates are to say 'When should we be more cautious?' and start listening to the experts more," Dr. Cory Neudorf told CTV News.
"If you're deciding to go out on the roads and you see that it's a blizzard out there, you don't need government to tell you to keep your speed down or to decide not to travel."
Saskatoon and Regina are "bursting at the seams for hospitalizations," according to Neudorf, who is the interim senior medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
"We're pretty much at a high in terms of the number of COVID patients in hospital since the start of this pandemic and those rates are increasing," Neudorf said.
Neudorf estimates between 150 and 160 patients are in hospital due to COVID-19 and more than 200 admitted for other reasons are experiencing complications due to the illness.
"In Saskatoon and Regina the … hospital beds are always strained okay, we're always at or slightly over capacity," Neudorf said.
"But we're at 25-30 per cent above that, we're at like 130% occupancy in those areas now," he said.
"So those patients have to spill over into surgical beds they have to spill over into the ER in hallways. At the same time staffing is also down because staff are ill and so they are very stretched."
His comments come after a nearly 743 per cent increase in coronavirus remnants was detected in Saskatoon's wastewater.
"The time to use caution is now," said Neudorf , who attributes the rise in cases almost exclusively to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.
"There's a lot of cases that either people don't know that they're ill and spreading or they're symptomatic but testing on their own and hopefully isolating if they've been found to be positive."
Neudorf said with the rise in cases, it's an "important time" for people to be wearing masks and suggests taking steps such as keeping gatherings small and limiting contacts.
"Use rapid tests before you go to any gathering and stay away from those gatherings obviously if it's a positive test," he said.
He said any symptoms at all are a reason to cancel plans — even with a negative test strip.
"This is the time when we try to try to interrupt the transmission as much as possible," Neudorf said.
"We could just see a real explosion of cases happen in the coming few weeks."
Neudorf also reiterated the advice that has long held true throughout the pandemic — vaccinations are critical to preventing severe outcomes.
"Get your booster if you're eligible. They're really helpful in preventing the likelihood of serious disease if you happen to get that breakthrough infection," Neudorf said.
"Reinfection is really likely with this Omicron strain. So even if you've had COVID before, after a few weeks you're probably susceptible again."
--With files from Tyler Barrow
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | 'It completely destroyed this area': Pieces of downed Russian jet seen in Chernihiv
More than a month after Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian jet in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, pieces of the plane and ensuing wreckage are still visible in the recently-liberated corner of Ukraine.
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
New COVID-19 modelling suggests Ont. hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 soon
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
Mountie recalls N.S. mass shooter looked at him as he aimed pistol to end rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
Ukrainian mother writes name, contact on daughter's back, both safe in France
A Ukrainian mother who wrote contact details on her daughter's back at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has confirmed they are both safe.
Canada authorizes AstraZeneca's drug for COVID prevention
Canada on Thursday authorized British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L antibody-based therapy for preventing COVID-19 infections, giving itself another weapon against the disease as cases rise in the country.
Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Certain fridges recalled in Canada because people are falling while attempting to open freezer
Some GE brand fridges have been recalled in Canada following reports that at least three people were seriously injured in the U.S. while attempting to open the freezer section only for the handle to detach, causing the customer to fall over.
Regina
-
Mid-April storm causing issues on Sask. roads
The ‘Colorado low’ which led to blizzard conditions in southeast Saskatchewan has brought winter back to Regina.
-
Sask. reports 20 COVID-19 deaths for week of April 3-9
There were 20 COVID-19 deaths reported by the province for the week of April 3-9.
-
Record $70M Lotto Max ticket sold to Sask. resident in Alberta
A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer after buying a winning Lotto Max ticket in Alberta, continuing a string of large lottery wins in Saskatchewan over the past six months.
Winnipeg
-
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
-
Winnipeg crews 'in progress' of snow clearing following spring blizzard
The dig out from the spring blizzard is underway in Winnipeg, according to the city.
-
Hospitalizations increasing, 5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
New data shows severe outcomes due to COVID-19 are increasing in Manitoba, with hospitalizations up and more deaths reported.
Calgary
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal Douglasdale fire
The Calgary Police Service confirms a second person has been apprehended as part of the ongoing investigation into a fire in a southeast neighbourhood that left one man dead.
-
115 charges laid in investigation targeting drug trafficking at CTrain stations
Calgary police say dozens of charges have been laid in an investigation targeting drug traffickers operating out of CTrain stations throughout the city.
-
Set on net-zero: Freeland tours Calgary facility, outlines federal plan to cut GHGs
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Calgary on Thursday, taking in some of the innovations being made at a carbon capture facility as she reiterated the federal government's plan to reach net-zero emissions in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre in Edmonton Thursday
Pierre Poilievre will make an appearance at the River Cree Resort and Casino at 6:30 p.m.
-
Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire
Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.
-
Whitemud Drive reopens near Quesnell Bridge after crash, man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed Whitemud Drive's southbound lanes near Quesnell Bridge overnight.
Toronto
-
New COVID-19 modelling suggests Ont. hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 soon
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
-
More than 200 homeless people died in Toronto last year
New data reveals 216 people experiencing homelessness died in Toronto last year – a 50 per cent increase from the previous year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify two men wanted in connection with violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police have identified two men in connection with the violent attack against Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill parking garage that happened weeks before her abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater signal decreases for first time in weeks
Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the seven-day rolling mean viral signal has slightly decreased, although it remains at a near-record high.
-
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
-
Ottawa men charged with trafficking women over seven-year period
The Ottawa Police Service launched the investigation, dubbed Project Exodus, in June 2021, into human trafficking involving four female victims.
Vancouver
-
Sales of luxury condos are up in Vancouver. Here's a look at what's on the market from $1M to $50M.
The latest report on luxury real estate in Vancouver suggests the only housing type seeing an increase in sales so far this year is condominiums. Here's a look at what's available in that category.
-
Vancouver officially being considered as 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
Vancouver is officially being considered by FIFA as a possible host city for the World Cup in four years' time.
-
Police dog Jango 'instrumental' in recovering discarded handgun: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are crediting a talented police dog for recovering a discarded handgun from a busy area of Kelowna, B.C., before it could cause any harm.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to highest since February
There are now 2,154 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec, according to public health, and 96 of them are in intensive care.
-
Committee rejects Liberal proposal to require 5 French courses in English CEGEPs
A proposal from the Quebec Liberals to mandate students at English-language CEGEPs to take five French courses instead of the party's original idea of three core French courses was swiftly rejected Thursday.
-
Quebec health ministry accidentally tweets link to adult video instead of COVID-19 portal
The Quebec Health Ministry’s official Twitter account got some extra traffic Thursday morning after a link to “inappropriate content” was shared with followers.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Tugboats tow BC Ferries vessel to dock after breakdown
A traveller who was stranded aboard a BC Ferries vessel travelling between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo, B.C., captured video footage of two tugboats guiding the vessel into Departure Bay.
-
Canada to send 4 warships, 800 military personnel to world's largest naval exercise
The Canadian military will send four warships and 800 soldiers, sailors and aviators to this summer’s Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest naval warfare exercise.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Victoria
Victoria police are searching for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his statutory release was suspended.
Atlantic
-
Mountie recalls N.S. mass shooter looked at him as he aimed pistol to end rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
Nova Scotians encouraged to honour mass shooting victims, survivors with moments of silence next week
As the two-year anniversary of Canada's worst mass shooting approaches, Premier Tim Houston is asking Nova Scotians to remember the 22 people and unborn child that were killed on April 18 and 19 in 2020.
-
Court rules New Brunswick lieutenant-governor must be bilingual
A New Brunswick judge says the appointment of a unilingual anglophone to the post of lieutenant-governor in the province was unconstitutional, but that striking down the appointment would cause too much harm.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
-
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike
The Russian military sustained a major blow Thursday when the flagship of the country's Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.
London
-
Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
-
'The dream is spreading out': Dream Lottery homes located outside of London
There has been a change of venue for the spring Dream Lottery, in support of the three major hospitals in London, Ont.
-
Petrolia, Ont. road closed for 'death investigation'
OPP in Lambton County have a section of road closed for what is being described as a death investigation.