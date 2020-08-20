SASKATOON -- Health Minister Jim Reiter says he is “deeply concerned” regarding a patient’s recent visit to Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital.

The patient was left with disfiguring burns to her right arm so severe the skin deteriorated down to the muscle and bone.

Reiter was unavailable for a phone interview. In a statement to CTV News, he said he was unable to comment on the details of a patient’s case and is looking forward to an investigation on the matter.

“Anytime I am made aware of issues with the quality of care received by a patient, I am deeply concerned. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has a process to review concerns such as this and have confirmed that they are investigating, which is necessary when a concern of this nature comes forward. I look forward to the timely completion of (SHA’s) review.”

Reiter said he encourages anyone else with concerns about the care they received from the province’s health care system to come forward.

He suggested they call their Quality of Care Coordinator, the Provincial Quality of Care Coordinator or the office of the provincial ombudsman.

On June 30, around 11:45 p.m., 53-year-old Janette Sanderson from James Smith Cree Nation was taken to hospital for a broken ankle.

She said she was later given what she was told was a potassium injection by one of the nurses in the emergency room which caused severe pain to her right arm and led to burns.

The FSIN is demanding answers from SHA, the Victoria Hospital and the province regarding the incident.

SHA says the incident is under investigation and would not provide anymore details, citing patient privacy.